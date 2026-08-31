Hisar ex-MP Brijendra Singh targets BJP over joblessness, SIR

Former Hisar MP and vice-president of the All India Congress Committee’s Foreign Affairs Department, Brijendra Singh, today held a meeting with Congress workers and supporters in Jhajjar.

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Thanking party workers for participating in the Sadbhav Yatra that he had undertaken across all 90 Assembly constituencies of the state, Brijendra launched an attack on the BJP-led government.

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Addressing the gathering, he alleged that the BJP had “taken control of constitutional institutions”. He also raised the issue of unemployment, alleging that the education system was being systematically weakened.

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Brijendra expressed concern over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, citing West Bengal as an example. He claimed that similar irregularities were also being reported in Uttarakhand in the name of SIR.

Former Union Minister and Brijendra’s father, Birender Singh, former Delhi Government minister Yoganand Shastri and former Beri MLA Dr Virender Pal were among those present.