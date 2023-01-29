Bring back children to classrooms: Chief Secretary

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 28

Haryana Chief Secretary (CS) Sanjeev Kaushal on Friday directed the officers of Labour, Education, Women and Child Development and the Social Justice and Empowerment Department to submit a current status report of the implementation of the standard operating procedure of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) for implementation of provisions of Section 12 (1) ( c ) of the RTE Act, 2009.

While presiding over a meeting regarding issues of ‘Out of School Children’ (OOSC) here, the Chief Secretary directed the officers to submit the status report of steps taken for ensuring the continuation of education of children in school and to share the status with the commission as well.

It was apprised at the meeting that 1,575 children in street situations have been identified in Haryana, of which 787 have been enrolled in various schools in the state, while document preparation process and linking the rest of the children with state government schemes is underway. Kaushal said the nodal officers appointed in the districts should identify those children who are not attending and have dropped out of schools in the state. The officers were also directed to make efforts to bring out-of-school children back to the education system. Besides this, the officers should also ensure that migration certificates are issued to those children who were moving away from the place of their education. Kaushal further directed the officers to upload the district wise current status of OOSC, including disabled, home-schooling children, children in streets situations, into child labour, in unmapped madrasas, migrant children and children who have lost both or single parent during Covid pandemic on Baalswaraj Portal by January 28, 2023.