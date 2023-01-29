Bring back children to classrooms: Chief Secretary

Chandigarh, January 28
Haryana Chief Secretary (CS) Sanjeev Kaushal on Friday directed the officers of Labour, Education, Women and Child Development and the Social Justice and Empowerment Department to submit a current status report of the implementation of the standard operating procedure of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) for implementation of provisions of Section 12 (1) ( c ) of the RTE Act, 2009.
While presiding over a meeting regarding issues of ‘Out of School Children’ (OOSC) here, the Chief Secretary directed the officers to submit the status report of steps taken for ensuring the continuation of education of children in school and to share the status with the commission as well.
It was apprised at the meeting that 1,575 children in street situations have been identified in Haryana, of which 787 have been enrolled in various schools in the state, while document preparation process and linking the rest of the children with state government schemes is underway. Kaushal said the nodal officers appointed in the districts should identify those children who are not attending and have dropped out of schools in the state. The officers were also directed to make efforts to bring out-of-school children back to the education system. Besides this, the officers should also ensure that migration certificates are issued to those children who were moving away from the place of their education. Kaushal further directed the officers to upload the district wise current status of OOSC, including disabled, home-schooling children, children in streets situations, into child labour, in unmapped madrasas, migrant children and children who have lost both or single parent during Covid pandemic on Baalswaraj Portal by January 28, 2023.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
14 charred to death in massive fire at building in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad
Around 40 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse th...
Budget 2023-24: Tax sops, fiscal consolidation tightrope walk for Finance Minister Sitharaman
Despite this being last Budget before general elections, big...
India's economy to grow 6.5 per cent in 2023-24: Economic survey
The survey said the pace of price increases is not high enou...
Gujarat: Court sentences Asaram to life imprisonment in 2013 rape case
81-year-old is currently lodged in a Jodhpur jail, where he ...
Decriminalisation of adultery won’t be applicable in armed forces, rules SC
Top court clarifies its 2018 landmark verdict which had stru...