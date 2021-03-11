Bring education reforms with innovative ideas, says Kanwar Pal Gujjar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 21

Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar said along with shaping up the future of students, teachers also played a pivotal role in nation-building. “Students are shining in every field, making their teachers and the country proud,” he added.

He was speaking at the divisional level workshop of the ‘Pravesh Utsav’ organised at Panchkula, near here, today. The minister said about 4.5 lakh students were enrolled in government schools last year. He said the state government would make efforts that this year too, the number of students in schools was more than that of the last year.

The Minister directed the District Education Officer, District Elementary Education Officer, Block Education Officer, Block Elementary Education Officer and School Principals, attending the programme to interact with students, who had taken admission at government schools instead of private schools.

He directed all officials concerned and teachers to ensure that the Management Information System (MIS) portal should work properly. Besides, updation of student records on this portal should also be ensured so that students do not face any problem related to books or any other data in the future, he added.

During the ‘Pravesh Utsav’, two students,Vivek and Anjali, who chose government schools over private, also shared their views. Both students shared that fee in private schools was higher as compared to government schools, even books and uniform were costlier. In such a situation, their parents had to suffer a lot of financial pressure for their education and it was then they decided to choose government schools over private. —