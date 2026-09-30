Bring properly dried paddy to market: Karnal DC to farmers

Deputy Commissioner Anand Kumar Sharma on Tuesday inspected the arrangements for paddy procurement at the Karnal and Gharaunda grain markets and reviewed the facilities being provided to farmers and arhtiyas.

He checked the moisture level in paddy that had arrived at the grain market. The DC interacted with farmers regarding the procurement process.

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During the inspection, Sharma reviewed arrangements related to procurement, gate passes, moisture testing, sanitation, drinking water, toilets and other facilities at the grain market. He said farmers would not face any inconvenience during the procurement season and directed officials to ensure smooth and transparent procurement.

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Maintaining that the permissible moisture level for paddy has been fixed at 17 per cent, he appealed to farmers to bring properly dried produce to the market so that procurement could be completed without delay. The minimum support price (MSP) for paddy has been fixed at Rs 2,461 per quintal.

Regarding gate passes, the DC said the system had been upgraded and that farmers would not face difficulties in obtaining them. He said procurement had commenced in Karnal and the district administration was committed to supporting farmers throughout the season.

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Sharma said all market committee secretaries had been directed to visit the markets daily and upload photographs along with geo-tagging to ensure regular monitoring of procurement arrangements. He also reviewed the availability of gunny bags and other logistics required for smooth procurement.

The administration has made arrangements for cleanliness, electricity, drinking water, toilets, canteens, help desks and traffic management at the mandis. Additional gates will be opened wherever required to manage the movement of farmers and vehicles and avoid congestion.

On stubble burning, he said all SDMs, station house officers (SHOs) and subdivision-level officials had been directed to maintain strict vigil in their respective areas during the kharif season.

Around 700 to 800 village-level officers have been deployed for on-ground monitoring. Besides, round-the-clock teams and drone cameras would be used to monitor fields for incidents of stubble burning, he added.

The DC said action would be taken against those violating the prescribed rules. The provisions include registration of FIRs, red entries in crop records and fines ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 30,000, depending on the violation.