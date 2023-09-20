Broken boundary wall of Rohtak school endangering pupils’ lives

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, September 19

A part of the boundary wall of Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS) at Dobh village here that collapsed some months ago is posing a serious threat to students as there is a pond on the other side of the wall.

As per information, the school has around 290 students and over 100 among them are enrolled in the primary wing located near the broken wall area. “Students play on the grounds during recess. Some of them venture near the broken wall before and after the classes in search of peacock feathers, hence we have to be extra cautious. A teacher on rotation remains on surveillance duty,” said a teacher on anonymity.

Amit, a villager, said it seemed that the Education Department was waiting for a mishap to occur before constructing the wall. “Students’ safety must be top priority in the school. Parents have raised the issue before the school authorities,” he said.

Bimla Devi, school principal, said a proposal to construct the wall had already been sent to the higher authorities. “We do not allow any student to go near the broken wall. They have been asked to play inside the school building. Both exit doors are locked during recess to ensure their safety,” she added.

Pradeep Suhag, husband of sarpanch Mukesh Devi, said since the school authorities had to reconstruct the wall, they had requested local officials of the Education Department to look into the matter.

