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Home / Haryana / Broken discus throw net pole at Bhiwani stadium puts athletes, passers-by at risk

Broken discus throw net pole at Bhiwani stadium puts athletes, passers-by at risk

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Bhiwani, Updated At : 08:40 AM Aug 10, 2026 IST
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Residents and athletes show broken net at the discus throw ground in Bhiwani. Tribune photo
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Exposing poor upkeep and maintenance of the sports facilities at Bhim Stadium in Bhiwani town, the net pole installed at the discus throw ground has been lying broken for the past four months, posing a continuous safety risk to players who are forced to practice in the open.

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Advocate Avtar Singh Sangwan, a social activist, alleged that athletes practising at the Bhim Stadium have been facing problems due to administrative neglect and lack of basic facilities for many months. Raising concerns over the functioning of the Sports Department, he highlighted the problem specifically about the discus throw ground where net pole was damaged around four months ago due to strong winds and a storm. The department has not taken any action to repair or replace it, he alleged.

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In the absence of the safety net, athletes are practising discus throw in the open ground during morning and evening sessions. During throws, there is a risk of injuries to other players or people passing nearby. However, the athletes are being forced to practice in open which could prove fatal for others.

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Sangwan said that Commonwealth Games bronze medallist in discus throw Seema Kaliraman and javelin throw bronze medallist Yashveer Singh also practice at the same ground. He demanded that the Sports Department immediately take cognisance of the issue, install a new net pole and provide a safety net so that athletes can continue their preparations.

Many other sports enthusiasts including Pradeep Tanwar, Naresh Parmar, Takdeer Grewal, Deepesh, Sanjay Jain also expressed concern over the negligent attitude of the authorities concerned.

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