Broken, potholed roads drive Panipat residents up the wall

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, January 9

Damaged roads in Sectors 25 and 29 Part 1 and Part 2 have irked residents and industrialists. Even the main entry road from NH-44 in Sector 25, Part 2, and other roads in the industrial sectors are in a poor condition.

Sanjeev Garg, secretary, Industrial Association, Sector 25, Part 2, said industries needed only three things — roads, electricity and drainage for water — and all these were missing in the industrial sector. We raised our issues before the ruling party MLAs and office-bearers of the department several times, he said. “All authorities give assurances, but no work has been done so far,” Garg said.

“The Municipal Corporation (MC) has developed concrete roads in Sector 29, Part 1 and 2 by spending approximately Rs 25-30 crore, but the top layer of these roads got damaged within two to three years and stones began spreading on roads, making these accident prone,” said Jatin Kumar, a resident, working at a factory in Sector 29, Part 2.

Himanshu Arya, a resident of Sector 25, said the internal roads in the residential part of Sector 25, Part 1, had been constructed, but the main entry road from Khadi Ashram on NH-44 was in a pathetic condition. Scores of potholes on the main entry road led to accidents every day, he said.

Amit Kumar of Shanti Nagar said hundreds of labourers, office-bearers of industries used these sector roads daily to reach their workplaces on two-wheelers, auto-rickshaw, bikes and bicycles and many got injuries due to accidents on these damaged roads here, he said. Non-functional streetlights doubled the problems at night during the winter, he added.

Bheem Rana, president, Panipat Dyers’ Association, said MLA Mahipal Dhanda, Mayor Avneet Kaur along with several councillors had inaugurated the work of the main road which led to common effluent treatment plant (CETP) in Sector 29, Part 2, but the work had not yet started. Several internal roads were not constructed. Besides, streetlights were lying non-functional in the dyeing unit in Sector 29, Part 2, for the past 14 years, he alleged.

The Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) transferred the sectors in 2019 to the Panipat MC, said an official of the MC.

The roads in these sectors were not in a good condition and almost 80 per cent roads in the sectors were developed by the MC in the past three years, he added.

Ramesh Kumar, Chief Engineer, MC, said estimates of almost all roads of Sector 29, Part 2, and Sector 25 had been prepared and uploaded on the portal of the government.

The tender process would start as soon as these projects got approval by the General House and the administration, the Chief Engineer said.

#panipat