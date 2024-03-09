Broken road irks commuters

A broken patch on the Hansi-Bhiwani road in front of the Bawani Khera General Hospital causes much inconvenience to the town’s residents and commuters in general. The patch has been in a damaged condition for a long time and wastewater accumulates in it during rains, creating unsanitary conditions. Patients visiting the hospital find it difficult to cross the road. The officials concerned should take immediate cognisance of the problem. RAJESH SINDHU, Bhiwani

Parking woes in Rohtak

Residents visiting the local marketplaces and office complexes have to face inconvenience in finding parking spaces for their vehicles. Keeping in view the ever-increasing number of vehicles, spacious parking lots must be constructed in the city. The authorities concerned should take immediate measures to solve the problem. Sudha, rohtak

Carrying on with cheating

Leaking of exam question papers and mass copying have become common in the state. Various methods are being adopted for such malpractices, and unscruplous candidates adopt these to clear exams. This defames the examination system as well as the state. The administration should take stern action and use the latest technology to curb cheating and other malpractices. Devinder Singh, Jind

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhiwani