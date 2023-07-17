Broken roads, defective streetlights in Sonepat

THE lack of civic amenities has been causing problems to Sonipat residents. Almost all major roads in the city are in a deplorable condition and sewers are blocked. Broken roads and defunct streetlights have turned several stretches unmotorable for residents. Moreover, the recent rains have added to their problems. The authorities concerned should address the issue at the earliest. Surender Kumar, Sonepat

Open, broken sewage manholes pose risk

UNCOVERED and broken sewage manholes have become a major problem for residents of Narnaul town in Mahendragarh. The open manholes have increased the risk of accidents due to waterlogging on all main roads and streets in various parts of the city. The MC authorities should mend the sewage lines and provide relief to people at the earliest. Satish, Narnaul

Garbage being dumped at HSVP ground

GARBAGE is being dumped at an open ground of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) near Kalra Market, which is located near to the residential areas. Residents of Sector-13 in Karnal are the worst-hit due to the unbearable stench emanating from the garbage dumping point. Gaurav, Karnal

