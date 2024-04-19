Broken roads near Tis Hazari court

The poor condition of roads near Tis Hazari Court and Metro Station has left area residents irked. Despite several complaints to the Public Works Department (PWD), no action has been taken to repair the roads in front of Gate No. 2 of Tis Hazari Court and near the Tis Hazari Metro Station. The delay has raised safety concerns among pedestrians and motorists. The authorities concerned should immediately address the issue. —Sagar, Civil Lines

Overflowing sewer irks residents

tHE main sewage line in the C-2 block of Palam Vihar in Gurugram is full of waste and has been overflowing for the past couple of days. A foul smell has been emanating from the area, making it a nightmare for residents to cross the area. The MC must clean the sewerage line. —Amit Jain, Palam Vihar, Gurugram

