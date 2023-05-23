Brows raised as chairperson’s spouse attends ZP meeting in Fatehabad dist

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 22

The General House meeting of the zila parishad (ZP) in Fatehabad district was attended by students of Women College at Bhodia Khera village, besides newly elected members and male representatives of women ZP members.

Suman Khichar, who is a law graduate, chaired the meeting, with her husband by her side. The chairperson drew attention with her traditional attire of the Bishnoi community — “ghagra” and “odhni”. She raised the issues of steps to control drug addiction and impose curbs on the supply of narcotics and the shortage of teachers at government colleges in rural areas.

Though the Chief Minister had made it clear that “purush pratinidhis” (male representatives) of elected women members should not be allowed to attend official meetings of the local bodies, there were a number of such “pratinidhis” at the meeting. The Fatehabad Zila Parishad has 18 members, of which nine are women.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Suresh Verma, however, defended the presence of the male representatives, stating that it was a General House meeting, which was open to all. “We have even invited political science students from the college. Others who want to watch the proceedings and interact with the officials and members were allowed at the meeting,” he said.

Speaking in support of the chairperson, he said Suman Khichar was confident and could handle the proceedings on her own. “She is a law graduate and understands the nitty-gritty of the functioning of meetings. She doesn’t need any help in running the affairs,” he claimed.

Subhash Khichar, her husband, said he had attended the meeting with the permission of the chairperson. “Though some members objected to it, the chairperson referred to rules under which the chairperson can allow common people to attend the meeting. Some sarpanches, students and other people had also attended the meeting,” he said, maintaining that the chairperson had nearly 10 years of experience in handling panchayati matters.