icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / BSEH Class 10 results out: Girls outperform boys, Charkhi Dadri leads districts

BSEH Class 10 results out: Girls outperform boys, Charkhi Dadri leads districts

Girls recorded a pass percentage of 91.64 per cent compared to 87.69 per cent for boys

article_Author
Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Bhiwani, Updated At : 01:33 PM May 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
iStock
Advertisement

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani, declared the results of the Matriculation Annual Examination 2026 on Wednesday, recording an overall pass percentage of 89.60 per cent for regular students.

Advertisement

Private candidates registered a pass percentage of 70.02 per cent.

Advertisement

Deepika of Ararsh Senior Secondary School in Miran village, Bhiwani district, topped the state with 499 marks out of 500. Four students jointly secured the second position with 498 marks, while eleven students shared the third spot with 497 marks each.

Advertisement

Deepika

Deepika

Among districts, Charkhi Dadri topped in pass percentage, followed by Jind and Mahendragarh. Nuh recorded the lowest pass percentage in the state.

Advertisement

BSEH Chairman Dr Pawan Kumar said girls once again outperformed boys. Girls recorded a pass percentage of 91.64 per cent compared to 87.69 per cent for boys. Of the 2,76,640 regular candidates who appeared for the exam, 2,47,860 passed.

A total of 6,201 students were placed in the Essential Repeat (E.R.) category and will have to reappear.

Private schools performed better than government schools, posting a pass percentage of 92.45 per cent against 87.23 per cent for government schools. Rural students also fared better than their urban counterparts, with pass percentages of 90.25 per cent and 87.94 per cent, respectively.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts