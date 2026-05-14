BSEH Class 10 results out: Girls outperform boys, Charkhi Dadri leads districts

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani, declared the results of the Matriculation Annual Examination 2026 on Wednesday, recording an overall pass percentage of 89.60 per cent for regular students.

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Private candidates registered a pass percentage of 70.02 per cent.

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Deepika of Ararsh Senior Secondary School in Miran village, Bhiwani district, topped the state with 499 marks out of 500. Four students jointly secured the second position with 498 marks, while eleven students shared the third spot with 497 marks each.

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Among districts, Charkhi Dadri topped in pass percentage, followed by Jind and Mahendragarh. Nuh recorded the lowest pass percentage in the state.

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BSEH Chairman Dr Pawan Kumar said girls once again outperformed boys. Girls recorded a pass percentage of 91.64 per cent compared to 87.69 per cent for boys. Of the 2,76,640 regular candidates who appeared for the exam, 2,47,860 passed.

A total of 6,201 students were placed in the Essential Repeat (E.R.) category and will have to reappear.

Private schools performed better than government schools, posting a pass percentage of 92.45 per cent against 87.23 per cent for government schools. Rural students also fared better than their urban counterparts, with pass percentages of 90.25 per cent and 87.94 per cent, respectively.