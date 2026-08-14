BSNL plans 504 new towers in Haryana to boost connectivity

To improve connectivity and services, the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will install over 500 new towers across Haryana by the end of this financial year.

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Currently, the public sector telecommunication service provider has over 2,000 mobile towers in the state.

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Speaking to The Tribune, Chief General Manager of Haryana Telecom Circle, Suresh Kumar said, “Currently, there are 2,056 towers of BSNL in Haryana, and 504 more towers have been allocated to the Haryana circle for uninterrupted connectivity. All efforts are being made to get the newly allocated towers installed in Haryana circle by the end of the current financial year. It will help in boosting the connectivity and services of BSNL in the state. It will also end the issues related to the coverage.”

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“Besides this, under the FTTH (fiber to the home) connections in every gram panchayat project, of around 6,200 Gram Panchayats in the state, fiber has been laid in around 5,000 Gram Panchayats already. There is a plan to cover the remaining 1,200 gram panchayats by March 2027. There will be no issues related to bandwidth and connectivity. It will provide access to high-speed internet services,” he added.

The CGM of Haryana Circle said, “BSNL is committed to providing reliable, secure, affordable and inclusive digital connectivity across the country, ensuring reliable communication services even under challenging geographical and climatic conditions. It has ordered over 26,300 additional 4G Base Transceiver Station sites for deployment across the country, further widening its 4G footprint.”

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Suresh Kumar further informed that work on the 4G project in Haryana has been completed. The Haryana Circle is rapidly expanding and strengthening its 4G mobile network to provide customers with better coverage. It is providing 4G services across all districts and blocks of the state.

About the subscriber base, he said “The subscriber base has been increasing in Haryana. There are around 5 lakh customers in the state, and we aim to increase it to around 5.50 lakh by the end of this year.

Following the hike in monthly charges by the private companies, a large number of people have started shifting to BSNL. Around 12,000 customers from other operators are porting to BSNL every month. It has helped us in increasing the subscriber base. The company has launched various plans to attract more customers, especially the youngsters, through the Freedom 2.0 plan, Fiber Freedom Plan, and the launch of a new selfcare mobile application for customers.”