Home / Haryana / BSP Haryana unit vice-prez joins BJP

BSP Haryana unit vice-prez joins BJP

In a significant political shift just before the civic body elections, Manoj Chaudhary, vice-president of the BSP’s Haryana unit, joined the BJP in Faridabad on Wednesday. The induction took place at the local BJP office in the presence of Krishan...
Tribune News Service
Faridabad, Updated At : 09:02 AM Feb 21, 2025 IST
In a significant political shift just before the civic body elections, Manoj Chaudhary, vice-president of the BSP’s Haryana unit, joined the BJP in Faridabad on Wednesday. The induction took place at the local BJP office in the presence of Krishan Pal Gurjar, MP and Union Minister of State.

A BJP spokesperson said Chaudhary’s entry, along with his supporters, would bolster the party’s base in both the district and the state. Highlighting growing public trust in BJP’s policies, Gurjar expressed confidence in the party’s clean sweep across all 46 wards and the mayoral seat in the upcoming polls.

Raj Kumar Vohra, BJP’s district president, emphasised that the party’s growing popularity stems from the success of various state government initiatives. He assured that every worker and leader in the party would be given due respect and recognition.

