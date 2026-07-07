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Home / Haryana / BSP seeks urgent rebuilding of unsafe government schools

BSP seeks urgent rebuilding of unsafe government schools

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Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 08:22 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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BSP state president Dr Krishna Jamalpur with party workers in Sirsa.
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The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has expressed concern over the condition of government school buildings in Haryana, urging the state government to immediately rebuild unsafe schools and ensure uninterrupted education for students. In a statement issued on Tuesday, BSP Haryana president Dr Krishna Jamalpur said it was unfortunate that hundreds of government school buildings in the state were in poor condition, putting the future and safety of thousands of students at risk.

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Referring to media reports, he said 135 government schools in Haryana had been declared unsafe, while clashad been running in 49 of them until the Education Department decided to stop teaching there. He alleged that the situation was the result of negligence on the part of the government and the Education Department. Jamalpur welcomed the Chief Minister’s reported decision to stop classes in unsafe school buildings but said the government must also make immediate alternative arrangements to ensure that students’ education is not disrupted. He called for the damaged buildings to be rebuilt at the earliest.

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The BSP leader also claimed that government schools across the state lacked several basic facilities, including digital learning infrastructure, drinking water, toilets and electricity. He said the government should prepare a time-bound plan to strengthen the education system. He demanded that all unsafe school buildings be rebuilt on a priority basis, alternative arrangements be made for affected students, and a comprehensive safety audit of all government schools in the state be conducted.

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