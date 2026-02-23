Industrialists and traders in Rohtak have urged the Haryana government to address land costs, electricity tariffs and safety concerns in the upcoming state budget, as the Budget Session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha gets underway.

The state government has sought suggestions from various stakeholders to formulate what it describes as an inclusive and people-friendly budget catering to all sections of society.

In Rohtak, often regarded as the political capital of Haryana, members of the business community have put forward a series of demands aimed at creating a more supportive environment for growth.

Local industrialists have sought land at cheaper rates for setting up units, while traders have demanded enhanced safety and security. They say their fraternity pays substantial taxes, contributing to Haryana becoming the fifth-highest GST-collecting state in the country.

Anshul Kumar, a prominent industrialist and former president of the Rohtak IDC Industries Association, said affordable land was essential if the government intended to promote industrialisation.

“At present, industrial plots across the state are being allotted through an online auction policy. However, this system has become costly for aspirants, as competitive bidding significantly escalates land prices, putting them beyond the financial reach of many buyers. Moreover, it is a lengthy process, and those seeking plots in industrial areas have to wait for the government to initiate auctions,” he said.

Kumar said that due to these challenges, many industrialists now prefer purchasing cheaper land on the outskirts of the city and obtaining Change of Land Use (CLU) permission to establish units. Several small units are already operating in residential colonies under this arrangement.

“Before 2014, there was a policy for the allotment of industrial plots to applicants. Under that system, industrialists would apply to the authorities, present their projects, and plots were allotted at affordable rates within a reasonable timeframe if the authorities found it appropriate. We now demand the restoration of that policy in place of the auction-based system,” he added.

Joginder Nandal, president of the IMT Udyog Welfare Association, Rohtak, endorsed the demand, saying the high cost of land was a major drawback of the auction policy.

“Generally, only a limited number of industrial plots are put up for auction, while the number of buyers is much higher. This leads to stiff competition during bidding, often pushing prices beyond the affordable capacity of many industrialists. Why would anyone first invest a hefty amount in purchasing a plot and then invest an equally large sum to set up an industry there? The auction policy, therefore, is not suitable for a large section of industrialists. It should be revised, and the state government must introduce a new policy to provide land at cheaper rates so that more entrepreneurs come forward to establish units,” Nandal said.

Industrialists have also demanded a resolution of power cuts and a rollback of the recent hike in electricity rates.

“Unscheduled and prolonged power outages are adversely affecting production across all industrial areas in Rohtak district, which operate under under-capacity power substations. Therefore, upgraded substations dedicated solely to industries are urgently needed, and the government must address this critical demand while presenting the budget,” Kumar said.

Nandal said fixed charges in electricity bills had been increased substantially, placing an additional financial burden on industrialists. The hike had also led to higher municipal corporation charges and electricity duty, and he urged the government to consider reducing power rates in the upcoming budget.

Meanwhile, rising cases of extortion threats have created a sense of insecurity among traders across the state, prompting demands for special safety measures.

“Traders are among the highest taxpayers to both the Centre and the state government and, in return, expect safety and security. Currently, criminals are targeting traders with persistent extortion calls, creating an atmosphere of fear. We therefore urge the government to establish a dedicated task force for the protection of the trading community,” said Gulshan Dang, state president of the Rashtriya Jan Udhyog Beopar Sangthan.

Dang added that the organisation had also called for special budgetary provisions for the MSME sector.

“There is an urgent need for affordable financial assistance, easier loan facilities, relief in electricity rates, and special schemes for technological upgradation of MSME units. MSMEs are the backbone of the state’s economy, and overall industrial growth is not possible without strengthening them,” he said.

Anil Bhatia, state president of the Haryana Udyog Vyapar Hit Mandal, also backed the demand for enhanced traders’ safety. He urged the government to provide free cashless medical facilities for traders, given their significant tax contributions, and to allocate special funds in the budget to compensate traders in the event of tragedies such as fires at their establishments.