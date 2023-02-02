Budget anti-farmer, will lead to inflation: Haryana ex-CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Rohtak, February 1
Terming the Union Budget as anti-poor and anti-farmer, former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has stated that it will increase inflation and unemployment.
“Instead of giving any new relief to labourers, employees and small traders, the government has cut the funds meant for the welfare schemes. Haryana remained empty-handed yet again as no special plan was announced
for the state,” Hooda said while addressing a news conference here today.
He said the Budget was silent on the farmers’ demand for the MSP and employees’ demand for revival of the old pension scheme.
Citing figures, the Leader of the Opposition said the fertiliser subsidy was reduced from Rs 2.25 to Rs 1.75 lakh crore in this budget.
“Urea subsidy has been reduced from Rs 1,54,098 crore to Rs 1,31,100 crore and food subsidy from Rs 2.87 lakh crore to Rs 1.97 lakh crore. The budget of MNREGA has also been reduced from Rs 89,400 crore to Rs 60,000 crore,” Hooda added.
He pointed out that the Budget had made less than 1 per cent provision of the total GDP for education as well as health sectors, asserting that these two sectors should have been given the highest priority.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI asks banks about exposure to Adani group firms
Overseas ramifications as Boris Johnson’s brother quits link...
Adani-Hindenburg issue rocks Parliament; Congress-led Opposition seeks JPC or SC-monitored probe
Both Houses adjourned for the day amid uproar over Adani iss...
J-K police arrest govt employee involved in twin blasts in Jammu’s Narwal; recover perfume IED from him
DGP said Arif was being handled by a Pak-based LeT terrorist...
Delhi excise policy: Part of 'scam' kickbacks used in AAP's Goa election campaign, claims ED
CM Kejriwal says all the cases filed by ED are fake and they...
CBI registers preliminary enquiry against Jalandhar police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal
IPS officer has been accused of corruption and misconduct du...