Budget anti-farmer, will lead to inflation: Haryana ex-CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, February 1

Terming the Union Budget as anti-poor and anti-farmer, former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has stated that it will increase inflation and unemployment.

“Instead of giving any new relief to labourers, employees and small traders, the government has cut the funds meant for the welfare schemes. Haryana remained empty-handed yet again as no special plan was announced

for the state,” Hooda said while addressing a news conference here today.

He said the Budget was silent on the farmers’ demand for the MSP and employees’ demand for revival of the old pension scheme.

Citing figures, the Leader of the Opposition said the fertiliser subsidy was reduced from Rs 2.25 to Rs 1.75 lakh crore in this budget.

“Urea subsidy has been reduced from Rs 1,54,098 crore to Rs 1,31,100 crore and food subsidy from Rs 2.87 lakh crore to Rs 1.97 lakh crore. The budget of MNREGA has also been reduced from Rs 89,400 crore to Rs 60,000 crore,” Hooda added.

He pointed out that the Budget had made less than 1 per cent provision of the total GDP for education as well as health sectors, asserting that these two sectors should have been given the highest priority.

