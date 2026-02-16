Budget dispute of gurdwara panel: CCTV footage missing

The budget row within the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (HSGMC) has taken a fresh turn, with Kurukshetra police cyber experts informing the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Judicial Commission that CCTV footage of the Dewan Hall at Gurdwara Patshahi Chhevin for January 1-10 is unavailable due to limited digital video recorder (DVR) storage capacity and automatic overwriting of data.

The development has left dissenting HSGMC members disappointed, though they are now pinning hopes on the commission’s likely order on February 20.

The dispute arose after HSGMC senior vice-president Gurmeet Singh moved the commission, alleging that committee president Jagdish Singh Jhinda falsely claimed the budget had been passed despite lack of quorum in the meeting. The commission had directed the HSGMC to produce CCTV footage of the Dewan Hall, where the budget meeting was held on January 7 and 8. However, the footage was not furnished.

Subsequently, the commission directed the Kurukshetra police’s cyber experts to seize the DVRs, examine them and submit a report on whether footage from January 1 to 10 was available and whether there were signs of tampering.

In its report, the police stated that the footage for the relevant period was not available in the examined DVRs due to limited backup capacity and overwriting of data.

According to the police, two DVRs were taken into possession. DVR-1, with a storage capacity of 3.63 TB, was connected to 27 CCTV cameras, including two in the Dewan Hall. It had a maximum backup capacity of about 13 days, and the last available footage dated January 27.

DVR-2, also with a storage capacity of 3.63 TB, was linked to 12 CCTV cameras, including one in the Dewan Hall. It had a maximum backup capacity of about 25 days, and the last available footage dated January 15.

“No direct or visible signs of physical damage to the DVRs were observed. Any intentional manual deletion or tempering of the footage could not be conclusively established from the available data,” the report stated.

Gurmeet Singh said, “Due to delay by the HSGMC in providing the CCTV footage, and lack of space in DVRs, the police couldn’t find it. We have already apprised the commission with evidence that false claims have been made regarding the completion of the quorum for passing the budget. The next date of hearing is February 20. We have high hopes from the commission that it will give its order against the wrongdoings of the committee president and his supporters.”

Meanwhile, HSGMC president Jagdish Singh Jhinda said, “The police have submitted its report in which it has been confirmed that the CCTV footage is not available in the system. The commission is likely to give its orders on February 20. The committee will hold its executive body and General House meetings on February 17 and 18, respectively, to take some important decisions.”