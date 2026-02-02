Budget 'encouraging', will create new opportunities: CM

Haryana is hoping to get a bit of its share in every sector—benefitting from the Khelo India Mission in the sports sector to strengthening the position of Gurugram and Panchkula in the IT and AI sectors to global recognition with the inclusion of Rakhigarhi in the 15 archaeological sites zeroed in for development to bagging a mega textile park proposed in the budget today. The Opposition, however, rejected it on the grounds that there was nothing in it for the state or its people.

Constantly under fire for the rising unemployment in the state, the Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government said the Budget was “encouraging for Haryana” and would create newer employment opportunities for the youth.

In a state where sports occupies a place of pride, Saini said the emphasis on the Khelo India Mission would further motivate athletes to perform better and encourage new talent.

In her budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to develop 15 archaeological sites, including Rakhigarhi, as “vibrant cultural destinations”. Saini said this would bring global recognition to the state’s historical heritage.

Seen as Haryana’s show window, Saini said Gurugram also stood to gain from the investments in the Artificial Intelligence and the Quantum Mission, strengthening its position as a global technology hub, while the focus on manufacturing and MSMEs would create new employment opportunities in the state.

The textile industry in the state is upbeat about the proposed mega textile parks and the increased allocation of the MSMEs. The setting up of a textile park in the state has been a long-pending demand of industrialists.

Though the 7 per cent hike in the budget for agriculture has brought cheer, the farmers of the state are not enthused about the welfare steps proposed in the budget. However, the CM maintained that by increasing allocations and emphasising the Digital Agriculture Mission, the Central government had taken a significant step towards boosting farmers’ income.

He said the provision of Central assistance for the reclamation of saline and waterlogged land in Haryana would prove to be a boon for the state’s farmers. He further said that the proposals for a ‘Fund of Funds’ for startups and the establishment of an AI hub would create new opportunities for Haryana’s youth and give a fresh momentum to the IT and AI sectors, particularly in cities such as Gurugram and Panchkula.

Similarly, the development of a logistics hub in the National Capital Region (NCR) and higher capital expenditure on infrastructure would open new avenues for investment and generate employment opportunities across the state. The expansion of skill development programmes for women and schemes, such as Lakhpati Didi, would also make the women of Haryana more economically self-reliant.

The Chief Minister said the budget was a decisive step towards making India the world’s third-largest economy, and that the state government was committed to implementing its provisions and ensuring that the benefits reached every resident of the state.

