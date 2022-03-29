Budget meeting adjourned in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, March 28

An important Budget meeting of the Ambala Municipal Corporation was adjourned today after the Haryana Jan Chetna Party (HJP) councillors objected to the presence of a woman councillor, who was booked in a murder case last year, in the House.

Next Meeting once case decided The meeting was adjourned and the next meeting will be called only after her case is decided by the Divisional Commissioner so that there is no further disturbance in the meetings over the same issue. Shakti Rani Sharma, Mayor Councillor being protected The murder accused is being protected by the government. She skipped three meetings of the House continuously and the matter regarding her membership of the House is pending with the Commissioner, Ambala Division. Rajesh Mehta, haryana jan chetna party Arun murder case As many as 10 persons were booked in Arun murder case. While nine were arrested, the arrest of woman councillor Rubi Sauda is pending. Her lie detector test is to be conducted. Supporting system We are not supporting Rubi Sauda at all but we are supporting the system. She has all the rights to remain present in the House. The Mayor shouldn’t have adjourned the meeting and let the Budget be presented. It will hamper the functioning of the corporation. Sandeep Sachdeva, BJP nominated councillor

Haryana Democratic Front councillor Rubi Sauda was booked in connection with the murder case of Arun, a resident of Ambala City.

Before the start of the meeting, it was expected that Rubi Sauda would attend the meeting today, Congress and HJP councillors staged a dharna at the Panchayat Bhawan and demanded justice for Arun. Both parties have been demanding the arrest of Rubi and her disqualification from the House.

Haryana Jan Chetna Party councillor Rajesh Mehta said, “The murder accused is being protected by the government. She skipped three meetings of the House continuously and the matter regarding her membership of the House is pending with the Commissioner, Ambala Division.”

Congress Councillor advocate Mithun Verma, said, “We demanded justice for Arun who was killed in February last year. The police were being pressured by the government. She should have been arrested and then the court should have decided. If there is an arrest warrant against her then she should be arrested and if the warrant has been cancelled then at least it should be produced.”

However, BJP councillor supported the woman councillor. BJP nominated counicllor Sandeep Sachdeva said, “We are not supporting Rubi Sauda at all but we are supporting the system. She has all the rights to remain present in the House. The Mayor shouldn’t have adjourned the meeting and let the Budget be presented. It will hamper the functioning of the corporation.”

Shakti Rani Sharma, Mayor, said, “The meeting was adjourned and the next meeting will be called only after her case is decided by the Divisional Commissioner so that there is no further disturbance in the meetings over the same issue.”

The Mayor also inquired about the arrest warrant against Sauda from ASP Pooja Dabla who was present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, kin of Arun also reached Panchayat Bhawan demanding arrest of the woman councillor, met the Mayor and corporation officials and later threatened to self-immolate themselves. They said they were being given assurances only and administration had been supporting the murder accused.

As many as 10 persons were booked in Arun murder case, while nine were arrested, the arrest of Rubi Sauda was pending. Her lie detector test is to be conducted.