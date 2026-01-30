Budget to focus on welfare of all sections of society: CM

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the state’s upcoming Budget for 2026–27 will reflect the needs, trust and future aspirations of the common citizen. The government’s priority is to prepare a Budget that delivers visible development on the ground and ensures that the benefits of schemes reach the people directly.

“The Budget for 2026–27 will be centred on public expectations and the welfare of all sections of society. Special emphasis is being laid on administrative efficiency, technological innovation and better utilization of resources. In this direction, continuous meetings are being held with various stakeholders and officers to deliberate in detail on every aspect,” said Saini.

The Chief Minister was chairing a review meeting with senior officers of major departments at Haryana Niwas on Thursday. During the meeting, the implementation status of announcements and schemes made in last year’s Budget was reviewed.

Development and Panchayats Minister Krishan Lal Panwar, Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda, Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel, Cooperation Minister Dr. Arvind Sharma, Public Works Minister Ranbir Gangwa, Women and Child Development Minister Shruti Choudhry, Health Minister Arti Singh Rao and Minister of State for Sports Gaurav Gautam were present in the meeting.

Saini said the state government is working in the interest of the people, and therefore, the government and officers must work together with a spirit of public service. The government is accountable to the people, hence the announcements and programmes included in the Budget must be implemented at the ground level within the stipulated time frame.

The CM said that improving quality and strengthening service delivery in sectors such as education, health, women and child development, water resources, urban and rural development, infrastructure and social welfare is the government’s key commitment. Along with accelerating the pace of development through the budget, social justice and balanced growth will also be ensured.

He said that continuous dialogue is being held with various sections and departments to make the Budget formulation process more inclusive, transparent and result-oriented for the welfare of every section. Efforts will be made to enhance monitoring, evaluation and effectiveness of schemes through information technology and artificial intelligence in the budget.

He said the state Budget for 2026–27 will give new dimensions to Haryana’s development and will play an important role in bringing positive change in the lives of every citizen of the state.