Budhiraja’s promise: MSP, 30L jobs, Rs 1L for women

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 21

With the polling day drawing near, the Congress candidate for the Karnal Lok Sabha segment, Divyanshu Budhiraja, has intensified his campaign.

He has been addressing several meetings in the district and urging people to vote for him on May 25.

Addressing a gathering at Nilokheri, Budhiraja said public sentiment was in favour of the Congress as people wanted to change the government at the Centre. He called upon party workers and supporters to remain vigilant at booths on the voting day.

Highlighting the key promises in the party’s manifesto, he said the Congress would give legal guarantee for MSP and provide 30 lakh jobs. He said the party would hike the daily wages of MGNREGA workers and provide Rs 1 lakh annually to every poor woman in a family.

The Congress candidate said his party would also end the Agniveer scheme and provide 10 kg of grain to every poor family. “If voted to power, we will implement these promises,” said Budhiraja.

He accused the BJP government of neglecting Panipat and Karnal districts, stating that every section of society, including employees, traders, farmers and the youth, was unhappy with it.

“During his tenure, former CM Manohar Lal Khattar oppressed farmers, unemployed people, sarpanches, and women athletes. On May 25, the people of Karnal will take revenge with their votes and ensure that Khattar loses his deposit,” he said.

Flaying the portal system initiated by the BJP government in the state, Budhiraja said, “Several people have faced harassment due to the system and they will vote against it. People in the state have also been harassed under the guise of property IDs and family IDs.”

Budhiraja addressed gatherings in Gharaunda, Taraori, Nissing, Salwan and Assandh. Meanwhile, several members of the Ror community extended their support to the Congress candidate in Nilokheri.

