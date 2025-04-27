Build as many check dams as possible in hilly forest areas: CM

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today directed Forest Department officials to build as many check dams as possible in the hilly forest areas so that water can be conserved during the rainy season. This will not only fulfill the water requirement of the trees and plants of the forest, but will also help in maintaining the groundwater level.

The Chief Minister was reviewing the projects related to ‘CM Announcements’ here today. The Chief Minister reviewed the projects of various departments, including the Home Department, Revenue, Environment, Forest and Wildlife, and Transport. He will also review the projects of ‘CM Announcements’ of the remaining departments on April 29.

Saini told officials not to compromise on quality at any cost in the construction of check dams. He also directed to check the current condition of all old check dams and repair them. The Chief Minister directed to planting of saplings on the roadsides in the upcoming rainy season and ensured their care. He told officials to give concrete shape to the plan of establishing at least two Oxyvans in every district.

While giving instructions to clean the Ghaggar river from an environmental point of view, he said at some places, dirty water is being cleaned through the STP and is being poured into the Ghaggar. For this, he directed that the STP does not get damaged and dirty water does not bypass and go into the river. "If any such complaint is received at any place, penalty should be imposed on the STP contractor," he said.

The Chief Minister, while giving instructions to complete the projects related to ‘CM Announcements’ within the stipulated period, said delay in completion of the project also increases its cost. He also said that if there is a delay in completion of the work due to any valid reason, then the officer must write the ‘Reason for delay’ in the file.

He asked to ensure space for the office of ‘Fire Brigade’ in the industrial areas of HSIIDC in the future so that there is no delay in controlling any fire incident in the industry. Advising officers to work with full honesty, he said they should maintain complete transparency in completing various schemes and projects. The main objective of the state government is to work with the spirit of Antyodaya and provide the benefits of schemes and services to the poorest of the poor in the society on time.