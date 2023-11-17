Build police station on purchased land: MLA

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 16

Guhla MLA Ishwar Singh has written a letter to the Director-General of Police (DGP) and Home Secretary, asking them to start the construction of a building of a police station on land that the department had already purchased in 2011 in Siwan Municipal Committee, at that time it was a panchayat.

The MLA stated that the police station was located in a Panchayat Bhawan, causing inconvenience to the public.

—Ishwar Singh, Guhla MLA

Singh asked the DGP and Home Secretary to vacate the Panchayat Bhawan as soon as possible and hand it over to the civic body so that people could use it for their social programmes.

“I chaired a meeting of the officials of the Siwan MC on Wednesday to review the development works. During the meeting, I found that the land that has been purchased by the Police Department for the building of a police station in 2011 is still lying vacant. The Police Department has already deposited Rs 71 lakh to the Panchayat Department. The mutation of land has already been transferred in the name of the Police Department, but no possession has been taken for the past one decade,” said the MLA.

“I have asked the DGP and Home Secretary to start the construction work of the police station on this land, which has already been transferred to the Police Department,” said the MLA.

