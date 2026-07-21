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Home / Haryana / Build world-class sports infrastructure to prepare Haryana for 2036 Olympics: Governor

Build world-class sports infrastructure to prepare Haryana for 2036 Olympics: Governor

Governor directs that all universities in Haryana should be equipped with modern sports infrastructure to enable young athletes to excel at national and international sporting events

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:11 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh. Photo: X
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Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh reviewed the status of sports infrastructure across the state during a meeting with Haryana Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam at Lok Bhavan, Chandigarh.

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He directed that all universities in Haryana should be equipped with modern sports infrastructure to enable young athletes to excel at national and international sporting events.

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The Governor held detailed discussions on various initiatives aimed at promoting sports among the youth and further strengthening the State's sporting ecosystem.

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Underscoring the importance of strengthening sports infrastructure, the Governor said the Haryana Government, is making concerted efforts to transform the State into a sporting powerhouse in the run-up to the 2036 Olympic Games.

He stressed that the Sports Department should ensure the development of ultra-modern sports infrastructure across the state, particularly in universities and educational institutions, to nurture sporting talent from the grassroots level.

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He said Haryana's athletes should continue to lead the country in the medal tally at national and international competitions through world-class training facilities and sustained support.

The Governor also emphasized the need to identify and nurture talented young sportspersons from an early age and provide them with the best coaching, infrastructure and opportunities to compete at the highest level.

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