Builder directed to refund Rs 21.18 lakh to flat buyer after both fail to fulfill obligations under housing agreement

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC), Karnal, has directed a real estate company to refund Rs 21.18 lakh to a flat buyer after finding that both the builder and the buyer failed to fulfill their obligations under the housing agreement.

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As per the complaint filed by Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Ismailabad, Kurukshetra, he had booked a 2-BHK flat in Smart Homes, of Aegis Value Homes Ltd. in Karnal in 2017 and he had deposited the entire amount in instalments.

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Advocate Rajan Gupta, counsel of the complainant, informed that as per the agreement, possession of the flat was to be given within four years, but the builder had failed to give possession to the buyer. Also, the builder did not even commence construction in the stipulated time. The builder argued that the buyer had not made payments as per the schedule and claimed that reminders and notices were issued several times. It also said the project was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

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After examining the evidence, the Commission led by Jaswant Singh, president DCDRC, along with members Neeru Agarwal, and Saravjeet Kaur observed that the buyer had failed to make payments as per the payment plan, while the builder also failed to complete the project within the promised time.

The DCDRC ordered the builder to refund Rs 21,18625 within 45 days. Besides, it further directed that if the amount is not paid within the specified period, it will carry interest at the rate of 9 per cent per annum until the payment is made.