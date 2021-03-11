Builder held for duping business partner of Rs 45 cr

Panipat, May 7
The Special Detective Unit of the police arrested a real estate developer today for allegedly committing a fraud of Rs 45 crore.
The accused, Sanjay Gupta of Eldeco, has been arrested after four months since he was booked along with his brother Rajesh Gupta, who is still on the run.
Accused’s partner Attar Chandra of Babarpur Mandi, in his complaint, said he was the Director of Real Heights Developers Private Limited while Sanjay and Rajesh were shareholders and partners.
He said he owned 10.58 acre in Sector 40 of Shimla Mulana village, on which he proposed to develop an affordable housing colony. Sanjay and Rajesh agreed to invest Rs 8 crore for 25% share. Both issued cheques worth Rs 8 crore from their firm Mahalakshmi Properties in 2017, he added.
“In 2018, they took over my shares in the company and signed a pact to the agreed amount in six instalments. But after the first instalment, the money stopped and the cheques bounced.”
In January, the Sadar police filed a case under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC against the duo. Sanjay was sent to four-day police custody.
