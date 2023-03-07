Builder, service provider booked for duping society residents of Rs 3 crore

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, March 6

The Sonepat police have booked owners and officials of the TDI builders and a service provider company, Cannes Property Management Services Limited, for allegedly misappropriating funds of Rs 2.99 crore collected in advance from the residents of the Tuscan City floors and Tuscan heights in the Kundli area for the payment of their electricity bills.

In a complaint to Commissioner of Police Sonepat Satish Balan, residents of Tuscan Heights and Tuscan City,TDI City Kundli, under the banner of the Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA), said they were getting power supply through pre-paid meters by making payment in advance.

Nitin Kaushik, on behalf of the RWA, said 800 residents, residing in 1,700 flats, were being harassed by the TDI and Cannes management for the past many years. The company took electricity payment in advance from the residents, but failed to deposit it to the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN), as a result the Power Department disconnected their electricity supply.

The company also failed to fill diesel in the DG sets, installed in the compound for backup, while it collected money in advance. If diesel was supplied, the residents were forced to bear an exorbitant rate per unit, he alleged.

Another resident Praveen Kundal said they were living in high-rise buildings with their elders, but, lifts in the building were not operational and water supply was also badly affected due to improper electricity supply.

Praveen further alleged that his father had purchased the flat in 2018, but didn’t get the registration, basement parking was not functional so far, STP/ETP was not established so far, power house was not established and lifts were not functional properly, he alleged.

Following the complaints of the residents, the police investigated the matter and mentioned in its report that prepaid meters were installed at the residents’ flats by TDI Infrastructures and Cannes Property management services companies. The electricity amount went in the account of the Cannes company in advance and electricity charge of common area, lift and others was deposited by RWA in the company’s another account in advance, the report said.

It was found during inquiry that the Cannes company didn’t deposit the electricity amount collected from the residents to the UHBVN, due to which it disconnected the power connections of the TDI. The police also mentioned that the consumers were forced to give high prices @Rs 29 per unit to the builders in the absence of the power supply. An electricity bill of Rs 2.99 crore was pending, while only Rs 3.31 lakh was in the company’s account, the inquiry officer said in the report.

Inspector Bijender Singh, SHO, Kundli, said a case had been registered against Ravinder Taneja of TDI infrastructure, Vibhu Narayan, CEO, Cannes and Sanjeev Gambhir, GM Cannes, under Sections 420 and 406 of the IPC. Probe into the matter is underway and as facts would come, action would be initiated accordingly, the SHO said.