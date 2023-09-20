Builders’ premises raided in Gurugram, Rs 4 crore seized

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 19

The Income Tax (I-T) Department’s raids related to tax evasion of crores of rupees continued for the fifth day on Tuesday. The teams of the department seized Rs 4 crore in cash, jewellery worth Rs 10 crore and documents from the houses and offices of four Gurugram-based builders.

All relevant documents have been seized and further action will be taken after investigation, a senior official said.

I-T sleuths also found a large number of raw slips having accounts of transactions from the builders’ premises. Moreover, signatures of the parents of students studying in the educational institute of a builder were forged to get the money transferred to the donation account.

Nearly 200 officials were taking part in the raid. As many as 150 CRPF personnel had been deputed with I-T officials for security.

According to an I-T official, information about income tax evasion by Haryana builders was being received for long.

“The I-T Department is keeping an eye on the working of the builders. Raids were conducted at 28 locations of over four builders simultaneously to break the nexus of builders in Haryana. This is the biggest action so far and action will be taken against tax evaders,” added the official.

