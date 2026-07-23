Building appetite for change: Rewari inmates to learn culinary skills

On the guidelines of the Haryana State Legal Services Authority, Panchkula, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Rewari, has taken an initiative for the rehabilitation and skill development of inmates lodged in District Jail, Rewari.

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Renu Solkhe, Secretary, DLSA, and Chief Judicial Magistrate, Rewari, said a memorandum of understanding (MoU) had been signed between the DLSA (Rewari), Indira Gandhi University (IGU), Meerpur (Rewari), and District Jail, Rewari. Under the agreement, a one-month certificate course in hotel and tourism management has been launched inside the jail to connect inmates with mainstream society.

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IGU Vice-Chancellor Asim Miglani, CJM-cum-DLSA Secretary Renu Solkhe, Jail Superintendent Resham Singh, and IGU Department of Hotel and Tourism Management Chairperson Aditi Sharma were present on the occasion. The MoU has been signed for a period of three years and the first batch of the one-month certificate course will have 34 inmates.

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Solkhe said the main objective of this course was to ensure that upon completion of the jail term, the inmates did not face livelihood challenges. During the training, they will be taught cooking and serving skills, restaurant operations, personality development and given practical tips on starting small businesses with low finance like dhabas, restaurants or catering service under government schemes. Work regarding police verification and other practical aspects for rehabilitation and employment of inmates is also underway.

Faculty from IGU’s Department of Hotel and Tourism Management will visit the jail premises to train the inmates. Support from other departments will also be taken for finance, marketing and legal requirements.

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Additionally, another training programme for the inmates will also be started by the DLSA in collaboration with Punjab National Bank. Under the programme, the inmates will be given training in stitching, hair-cutting, dairy-farming and mushroom cultivation to develop new skills and explore livelihood opportunities.