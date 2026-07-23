DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Building appetite for change: Rewari inmates to learn culinary skills

Building appetite for change: Rewari inmates to learn culinary skills

1-month course in hotel management launched by Indira Gandhi varsity in Haryana

article_Author
Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 09:32 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A meeting of the District Legal Services Authority underway in Rewari. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

On the guidelines of the Haryana State Legal Services Authority, Panchkula, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Rewari, has taken an initiative for the rehabilitation and skill development of inmates lodged in District Jail, Rewari.

Advertisement

Renu Solkhe, Secretary, DLSA, and Chief Judicial Magistrate, Rewari, said a memorandum of understanding (MoU) had been signed between the DLSA (Rewari), Indira Gandhi University (IGU), Meerpur (Rewari), and District Jail, Rewari. Under the agreement, a one-month certificate course in hotel and tourism management has been launched inside the jail to connect inmates with mainstream society.

Advertisement

IGU Vice-Chancellor Asim Miglani, CJM-cum-DLSA Secretary Renu Solkhe, Jail Superintendent Resham Singh, and IGU Department of Hotel and Tourism Management Chairperson Aditi Sharma were present on the occasion. The MoU has been signed for a period of three years and the first batch of the one-month certificate course will have 34 inmates.

Advertisement

Solkhe said the main objective of this course was to ensure that upon completion of the jail term, the inmates did not face livelihood challenges. During the training, they will be taught cooking and serving skills, restaurant operations, personality development and given practical tips on starting small businesses with low finance like dhabas, restaurants or catering service under government schemes. Work regarding police verification and other practical aspects for rehabilitation and employment of inmates is also underway.

Faculty from IGU’s Department of Hotel and Tourism Management will visit the jail premises to train the inmates. Support from other departments will also be taken for finance, marketing and legal requirements.

Advertisement

Additionally, another training programme for the inmates will also be started by the DLSA in collaboration with Punjab National Bank. Under the programme, the inmates will be given training in stitching, hair-cutting, dairy-farming and mushroom cultivation to develop new skills and explore livelihood opportunities.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts