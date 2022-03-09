Building inspector caught taking Rs5 lakh bribe

Tribune News Service

Palwal , March 8

The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has arrested a Building inspector red-handed while demanding and accepting Rs 5 lakh bribe from a resident here.

Disclosing this here today, an official spokesperson of the bureau said the accused identified as Chaman Lal Tewatia posted as the Building inspector in the Municipal Council, Palwal, was arrested taking bribe on the complaint of Dalip Bindal, from whom the Building inspector had demanded Rs 10 lakh in lieu of passing the building plan of a showroom. It is claimed that the accused agreed to accept Rs 5 lakh in lieu of passing the building plan.

It is revealed that the complainant, who did not wish to pay the bribe, approached the Vigilance Bureau. After verifying his information, the Vigilance officials laid a trap and arrested the Building inspector on the spot while accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from the complainant in the presence of independent witnesses on Monday, it is reported. A case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been booked against the civic body official.