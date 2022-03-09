Building inspector caught taking Rs5 lakh bribe

Palwal , March 8
The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has arrested a Building inspector red-handed while demanding and accepting Rs 5 lakh bribe from a resident here.
Disclosing this here today, an official spokesperson of the bureau said the accused identified as Chaman Lal Tewatia posted as the Building inspector in the Municipal Council, Palwal, was arrested taking bribe on the complaint of Dalip Bindal, from whom the Building inspector had demanded Rs 10 lakh in lieu of passing the building plan of a showroom. It is claimed that the accused agreed to accept Rs 5 lakh in lieu of passing the building plan.
It is revealed that the complainant, who did not wish to pay the bribe, approached the Vigilance Bureau. After verifying his information, the Vigilance officials laid a trap and arrested the Building inspector on the spot while accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from the complainant in the presence of independent witnesses on Monday, it is reported. A case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been booked against the civic body official.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
India-China meet on March 11, Hot Springs on table
Attempt to resolve issues at LAC in eastern Ladakh
Russia-Ukraine War: All Indian students stuck in Ukraine's Sumy moved to safe zone
Russian, Ukrainian ministers to meet in Turkey tomorrow
Ukraine crisis: A backpack and a phone number written on hand; netizens hail 600-mile solo journey of 11-year-old Ukrainian lad
Couple of days ago, Slovakia Police shared sentimental story...
100 Punjab government employees found holding fake degrees, experience certificates
Job scam: Department of Rural Development and Panchayats con...