Building material transported in open

Transportation of building material in an improper manner has become the order of day here despite undergoing national-level drive of the Smart City project. Hundreds of commercial and non-commercial vehicles, including trucks and tractor-trolleys, can be seen transporting sand and building material in open tops. This has become a nuisance and is causing inconvenience to commuters and residents. Sometimes, sand and other building material slips out of the vehicle they are being transported in. This increases the chances of accidents and is a cause of dust pollution on city roads. With Faridabad already in the list of the most-polluted cities of the country, poor civic administration and traffic management has perhaps been the main reason. Adopting new technology or purchasing costly equipment like road sweeping trucks will be a waste of public funds if the authorities fail to curb such violations. —Rakesh Kashyap, Faridabad

Stray cattle menace

While the government has been making efforts of promoting Pehowa as a religious tourist destination, not much attention is being paid towards the stray cattle menace on the roads. Bulls and cows can be seen wandering on roads, making several stretched in the city unsafe for commuters. Travelling at night time becomes more dangerous. The administration has been trying to solve the problem of cattle menace for a long time now, but has not come up with a solution. To attract more tourists to Pehowa, the issue needs to looked into as soon as possible. The administration should also pay some attention towards traffic congestion and make roads safer for residents and devotees who reach Pehowa in large numbers. —Sunil Kumar, Pehowa

What our readers say

