Built in 2019, Gymkhana Club in Palwal remains non-functional

Tribune News Service

Palwal, April 15

Gymkhana Club, which was built at a cost of Rs 5 crore and inaugurated four years ago by the CM, has fallen into disrepair.

Built on 1.75 acres, the club was meant to be a basic infrastructure facility for the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) sectors and local residents. However, it has remained unused and closed to the public. According to sources in the district administration, the lack of membership and the failure to release tenders for the restaurant and bar in the club have contributed to its non operation.

Even after the club membership drive that was launched a few months ago, the membership is currently below 20. To make the club’s operation economically viable, officials aim to have at least 800 residents as members. The construction work was completed in 2019, five years after the demand for such a facility was raised in 2012.

Karan Dalal, a former MLA, notes that none of the facilities provided in Palwal, including party rooms, TV rooms, lounge, restaurant and bar hall, have been available due to the club being closed for many years.

The club gives preference for membership to HSVP plot holders, but non-plot holders are also eligible to apply. The membership fee for non-plot holders is Rs 45,000, including a refundable security deposit of Rs 15,000, while plot holders can apply for the membership at Rs 30,000. Government officials can join by paying Rs 20,000.

Uday Singh, manager, Gymkhana Club, said, “The club is likely to be fully operational soon as the last date for opening the tender for the restaurant and bar is April 19.” He added that around 20 members had already enrolled, and the membership drive remains open.