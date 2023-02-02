Built in 2020, two fire stations in Faridabad yet to be functional

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, February 1

The two fire stations, for which buildings were built two-and-a-half years ago, have not started functioning due to the lack of staff. Both these stations are located in sectors where several industrial units are located.

One of the fire stations has been constructed over 2 acres at Sector 69 of the Industrial Model Township (IMT) here. It came up in 2020 at a cost of around Rs 4.5 crore. A source in the Fire Department said no staff had been appointed so far at the station. “It also lacks vital infrastructure and power connection. The building is yet to be transferred to the Fire department,” the source added.

The fire station at Sector 25, which was also inaugurated in 2020, is also lying unused due the same reasons, an official of the department said. “In case of emergency, we have to seek help from the Fire Brigades of other cities,” he added. Also, a fire station located in NIT that was declared condemned in 2012 is yet to be replaced.

Pramod Rana, president of the IMT Industries Association said, “Fire incidents in the sectors containing industrial units are a major threat.”

A source said the city’s Fire Department had only 29 employees against the requirement of 300 personnel and only 16 fire tenders were available at four fire stations. The department had also failed to acquire hydraulic platforms to control fire incidents in high-rises, he added. There are more than 200 high-rise buildings in the city.

Seeking a robust firefighting and disaster management system, Rajiv Chawla, president of the Integrated Association of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises of India, said the matter was recently raised at a meeting with the Chief Minister.

Satyawan Samriwal, Additional Divisional Fire Officer said the demand of more staff and machinery such as the hydraulic platforms had been raised with the higher authorities.

