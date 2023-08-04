Bulldozer ‘justice’ continues across Nuh, action carried out in 9 locations

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, August 4

The Haryana government’s bulldozer ‘justice’, which started with illegal shanties of migrants in Tauru yesterday, continued across Nuh today. According to sources, as many as 9 locations were targeted during today’s action.

Amongst the demolitions, the most prominent was in Nalhar where houses illegally erected on 5 acres of forest land were demolished. These houses either belonged to the communal violence accused or were allegedly used to fire bullets at around 2500 pilgrims hiding in Nalhar Mahadev temple.

Similar exercise was carried out at Khedla Mor where maximum stone pelting was witnessed during July 31 incident and cars were burnt.The houses whose roofs were used to pelt stones were also pulled down.

Amongst other locations targeted were 6 acres in Punhana, 1 acre in Pinnagwana, Nagina, 2 acres in Nangal Mubarikpur and similar lands in Dharna village.

The authorities had yesterday pulled down 250 shanties in Tauru.

Issuing a statement, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said the government had zero tolerance to encroachments and illegal constructions and thus Nuh was being freed of them.

“We have zero tolerance to any crime, especially encroachment and illegal construction. These were forest lands, which have been freed,” said Khattar.

A senior police official confirmed that the properties had been identified over last two days after preliminary interrogation of 150 accused caught till now.

Reacting to the demolition driver, Aftab Ahmed, a local resident, said that Khattar government like the UP’s Yogi government had made a mockery of the legal and judicial system.

“You are not judges or courts to decide quantum of punishment. If anybody is guilty of any crime follow legal procedures and try them in courts. This doesn’t only affect accused but families are left shelterless now. Will the same action be taken on the instigators of other side? Why are you not demolishing their homes?,” said Ahmed.

Meanwhile, Nuh DC and SP were transferred today with immediate effect with Dhirender Khadgata taking charge as new DC and Narender Birjaniya as SP.

Birjaniya lead the demolition teams today and then along with ADGP (law) Mamta Singh held confidence building meetings with local sarpanches.

There was no communal incident reported today and namaz was offered from homes.

