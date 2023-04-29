Bullets fired at house, claims AAP leader

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 28

Zila parishad member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Makhan Singh Lobana, has sought security after two unidentified miscreants opened fire at his house in Ambala City on Thursday.

A case was registered under Sections 34, 285, 427, and 506 of the IPC and 25 of the Arms Act at the Sector 9 Ambala City police station.

Was arrested for fraud last year Makhan Singh was arrested by the Ambala police in connection with an alleged immigration fraud case last year. He is presently out on bail. Even during the zila parishad poll, he had claimed to have received threats and was told to back out.

In his complaint to the police, Arshjot Singh, son of Makhan Singh, stated that around 6.30 am, he heard gunshots, but didn’t pay attention to the sound, as he thought it was coming from neighbourhood where some construction work was on.

“Later, I observed cracks on a window pane and while checking it, I found two bullet marks there. The incident got recorded on

the CCTV and it was visible that two miscreants with their faces covered came on a motorcycle. The pillion rider fired two shots and then fled from the spot,” Arshjot added.

Makhan Singh said, “Around 1 pm on Wednesday, I received an international call, but the voice

was not audible. Then the person made another call and identified himself as Anmol Bishnoi, following which I disconnected the call. I didn’t pick up the third call. Initially, I thought someone was trying to dupe me by using Bishnoi’s name. I then switched off my phone. But the next morning, the shooters came and fired two shots at my house,” he added.