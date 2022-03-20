Buoyed by Punjab success, AAP to go it alone in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, March 20

Buoyed by its success in the recent Assembly elections in Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided not to enter into an alliance with any political party in Haryana in future.

“AAP will contest all the elections in Haryana alone,” party in-charge of Haryana and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta said here on Sunday.

“The party is on its feet now and ready to face any election in Haryana.”

He said about six former MLAs, Minister and MPs have joined the AAP recently and 40 more leaders are in touch for induction into the party.

The joining of these leaders happened post the AAP landslide victory in Punjab in the recent Assembly elections in the state.

“Leaders with non-controversial background and clean image will be allowed entry into the party,” Gupta said.

The party has bitter experience of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. It allied with Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and contested three of the 10 seats in the state, but lost badly in all of them.

It contested Ambala, Karnal and Faridabad seats, and the JJP on remaining seven seats. The BJP won all the 10 seats in Haryana.

AAP got about 0.93%, 1.7% and 0.84% votes in Ambala, Karnal and Faridabad, respectively.

In contrast, it had polled higher percentage of votes when it contested alone at all the 10 seats in the 2014 parliamentary elections.