Buried in the street: Faridabad woman killed after alleged rape by father-in-law; reported missing for 2 months

The investigation into the case of a woman who was buried after her murder in Faridabad has revealed that the victim was allegedly raped by her father-in-law before her murder, said police.

The victim’s mother-in-law — who was also allegedly involved in the murder — has been arrested. The police are now searching for the victim’s husband Arun, who is still at large.

The main accused, Tannu’s father-in-law Bhoop Singh, was taken on three-day police remand again by the crime unit. During interrogation, he allegedly revealed that the murder was pre-planned, an official said.

According to the police, during interrogation, Bhoop Singh allegedly revealed that, as per the plan, the victim’s mother-in-law had been sent to attend her niece’s wedding in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, on April 15. On the night of April 21, Arun allegedly mixed sleeping pills into the food of his wife, Tannu, and his sister, Kajal. Both were asleep in their separate rooms — his wife on the ground floor and his sister on the first floor.

A senior police officer said it was decided that the Bhoop would kill Tannu. Arun went to his room and Bhoop entered Tannu’s room to strangle her with a dupatta. But before killing her, he allegedly raped his unconscious daughter-in-law, the officer said. He did not tell his son and wife about it. After some time, Bhoop and Arun threw the body in a pit that had already been dug in the street and then covered it with bricks and soil.

The pit was dug before Naib Tehsildar Jaswant Singh and Tannu’s body was exhumed. An FIR was registered against four — Bhoop Singh, his wife Sonia, son Arun Singh, and daughter Kajal.

The family managed to keep the body hidden for almost two months by reporting her missing.