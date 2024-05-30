Bus brakes fail, close shave for passengers

Kurukshetra, May 29
The passengers on a Haryana Roadways bus had a narrow escape as the bus went off road and hit a car and garage shed after its breaks failed on Wednesday morning.
According to sources, the bus was on its way from Pipli to Chandigarh. Near Rattangarh village of Shahabad it went off road and rammed into a car parked outside a garage and then got stuck in dense undergrowth. There were around 45 passengers in the bus and a couple of them suffered minor injuries.
Bus driver Dharamvir said, “Around 6.40 am, we left from Kurukshetra. As we approached Shahabad, there was a car in front of the bus and when I tried to apply the break, it did not work. To save the car, I steered the bus towards the empty area but it hit a car and garage shed. A couple of passengers suffered minor injuries and all the others were sent in another bus.”
Two passengers were sent to LNJP Hospital, Kurukshetra for treatment.
This was the second accident involving a Haryana Roadways bus in Kurukshetra over the past few days.
Last Wednesday, a roadways bus driver was killed, while nearly 15 passengers were injured when a bus from Gurugram depot rammed into the rear of a truck on a flyover. The roadways bus was on its way from Gurugram to Chandigarh, when on a flyover near Samani village, the bus met with an accident after ramming into a truck, went off the flyover and got stuck in the flyover’s railing.
