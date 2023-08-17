Bus catches fire in Faridabad

Gurugram, August 16
A city bus carrying passengers from Gurugram to NIT Faridabad caught fire outside Sainik Colony on Wednesday afternoon.
The driver, conductor and the 20 passengers on board the bus are safe.
Inspector Sandeep, in-charge at SGM Nagar police station, said as the driver stopped the bus outside Sainik Colony to let some passengers down, smoke was billowing from the rear side of the bus. The driver and conductor of the bus immediately asked the passengers to get out of the vehicle.
After some time, the bus was completely engulfed in fire. On receiving information about the incident, fire engines were pressed into service.
