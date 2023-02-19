Bus collides with vehicle, 6 hurt

Karnal, February 18
Six persons sustained injuries after a Haryana Roadways bus collided with an unidentified vehicle near Taraori on the National Highway-44 on Saturday morning. Low visibility due to dense fog is said to be the reason behind the accident.
The injured have been identified as Ravi, conductor of the bus, Raman, Rahul, Pooja, Sanjay and Shalu, all passengers, said the police. The condition of the conductor was said to be critical and was being treated at the KCGMC. His statement was yet to be recorded,said the police.
