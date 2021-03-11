Bus driver suspended over Kurali accident

Chandigarh, May 10
The Haryana Transport Department has suspended the driver of the Haryana Roadways bus which collided with a private bus near Kurali in Punjab late on Sunday leaving three passengers dead and 25 others injured.
The accident took place when the Haryana Roadways bus, coming from Baijnath, in a bid to overtake a car, hit the private bus coming from the other side on the overbridge.
Sources in the department said the Transport Department clearly states that in case of an accident causing death, the driver would stand suspended and would be chargesheeted for major penalty.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter’s ban of Donald Trump
Speaking virtually at an auto conference, the Tesla CEO says...
Former telecom minister Sukhram dies at 94 in Delhi's AIIMS; body to be brought to Mandi for last rites
He was on life support system after he suffered a massive ca...
500 trees uprooted for farmhouses in Nayagaon; Chandigarh real estate dealer to face action
Hillocks illegally levelled in Nayagaon | Punjab Forest Dept...