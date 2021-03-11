Bus driver suspended over Kurali accident

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 10

The Haryana Transport Department has suspended the driver of the Haryana Roadways bus which collided with a private bus near Kurali in Punjab late on Sunday leaving three passengers dead and 25 others injured.

The accident took place when the Haryana Roadways bus, coming from Baijnath, in a bid to overtake a car, hit the private bus coming from the other side on the overbridge.

Sources in the department said the Transport Department clearly states that in case of an accident causing death, the driver would stand suspended and would be chargesheeted for major penalty.