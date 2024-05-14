Bus overturns in Sirsa, 20 injured

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 13

A Haryana Roadways bus, plying from the Sirsa bus stand to Gurugram, overturned near Phoolkan village on the National Highway-9. Around 20 passengers, including the driver and conductor, sustained injuries. These included five children.

According to information, a speeding tractor collided with the bus from behind, due to which the bus got imbalanced and overturned on the road. Hearing screams and cries, people rushed to the spot and took out the trapped passengers. Upon receiving information about the incident, the police and ambulances too rushed to the scene and took the injured to hospital. It is reported that about 20 people, including the driver and the conductor, were injured in the accident.

Due to the accident, there were traffic jams on the National Highway-9.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram #Sirsa