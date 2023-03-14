Bus overturns near Jhajjar village, 34 hurt

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, March 13

Thirtyfour persons, including children, suffered injuries when the private bus they were travelling in overturned after hitting a road divider on the Rohtak-Delhi highway near Rohad village in the district today.

Overspeeding is believed to be the reason behind the accident, but no case had been registered till the filing of this report. The mishap occurred in the morning. The passengers were returning to Delhi after visiting Khatu Shyam Temple in Rajasthan. Local residents rushed to the accident spot and took the injured to a trauma centre in Bahadurgarh, sources said.

An injured said, “The driver was drunk and he was driving the bus rashly. He lost control over the wheel and the vehicle hit the divider. Over 50 passengers were on board.”

Inspector Nasib Singh, SHO, Aasoda police station, said all injured had been discharged from the hospital. “As no one has lodged any complaint, so a case is yet to be registered. We are trying to contact the injured to record their statements for registering a case,” he said.