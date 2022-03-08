Bus runs over youth in Panipat village

Tribune News Service

Panipat, March 7

A 21-year-old youth was killed in an accident near Ugrakheri village on the Panipat-Haridwar highway on Monday here. The deceased has been identified as Mohit of Nimbri village.

Surender, a cousin of the deceased, in a complaint to the Chandnibagh police, said he along with Mohit were on the way to Panipat in the morning. He alleged that as they reached near Ugrakheri village turn, a speeding Haryana Roadways bus coming from Sanoli side hit their bike from the rear side.

Due to the impact, Mohit fell down on the road and was mowed down by the bus. The driver fled from the spot with the bus.

Passersby rushed them to the general hospital, but the doctors declared Mohit as brought dead.

Following his complaint, the police have registered a case against the bus driver under Sections 279, 337 and 304A of the IPC.