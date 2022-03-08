Bus runs over youth in Panipat village

Panipat, March 7
A 21-year-old youth was killed in an accident near Ugrakheri village on the Panipat-Haridwar highway on Monday here. The deceased has been identified as Mohit of Nimbri village.
Surender, a cousin of the deceased, in a complaint to the Chandnibagh police, said he along with Mohit were on the way to Panipat in the morning. He alleged that as they reached near Ugrakheri village turn, a speeding Haryana Roadways bus coming from Sanoli side hit their bike from the rear side.
Due to the impact, Mohit fell down on the road and was mowed down by the bus. The driver fled from the spot with the bus.
Passersby rushed them to the general hospital, but the doctors declared Mohit as brought dead.
Following his complaint, the police have registered a case against the bus driver under Sections 279, 337 and 304A of the IPC.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Despite repeated urgings, no safe corridor for students stranded in Sumy, India tells UNSC
Tirumurti said India has managed to facilitate the safe retu...
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he's in Kiev, not hiding
In the video posted on his Facebook page late Monday night, ...
CAATSA sanctions on India would be extraordinarily foolhardy: Senator Cruz
Over the last one week, Cruz has said that the bilateral rel...
Discrimination against Sikhs has increased in US, lawmakers told
'TSA profiling for Sikh Americans and other minority groups ...
Daily Covid cases in country lowest in almost 2 years
3,993 new Covid cases, 108 more deaths reported