Buses collide head-on

Gurugram, May 29
Passengers had a narrow escape after a Haryana Roadways bus collided head-on with a DTC bus at teh Mahavir Chowk underpass on Monday morning. Drivers of both the buses sustained injuries in the accident, however, none of the passengers were reported as injured.
The mishap led to a traffic jam and both the vehicles were removed from the underpass with the help of a crane. No complaint has been filed by either sides in this regard.
The accident took place around 7 am. To take a shortcut, the Haryana Roadways bus driver drove the vehicle on the wrong side and entered the one-way underpass. A DTC bus was coming from the front and both the vehicles rammed into each other.
