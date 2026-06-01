A businessman suffered bullet injuries after unidentified miscreants opened fire at him in Shahabad on Sunday evening.

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The injured was identified as Sunil Kumar, alias Bunty, a resident of Shahabad.

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He was taken to the CHC, Shahabad, from where he was taken to Adesh Hospital. However, considering the critical condition, he was referred to the PGI, Chandigarh, later in the night. In his complaint to the police, Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Shahabad, stated that his friend Sunil Kumar ran a construction company in Shahabad. Last evening, around 8 pm, they had reached near Jasmit Singh’s Dera in Sunil’s vehicle. Meanwhile, Sunil went to answer the call of nature.

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The complainant further stated, “Jagdeep Singh and Rajbir Singh were already there, so I started talking to them. Meanwhile, a young man approached us and asked about Sunil Kumar. He claimed that he wanted to get some soil dumped at a site for which he wanted to talk to Sunil. Meanwhile, Sunil also came there, and they started talking. All of a sudden, with the intention to kill Sunil, the young man pulled out his pistol and opened fire. Sunil suffered a bullet injury on his thigh, and another behind is neck.”

Sanjeev Kumar said after the incident, Jagdeep tried to catch the accused, but he managed to flee with another person who was waiting for him on a two-wheeler. They rushed Sunil to the CHC, Shahabad. He is currently undergoing treatment at the PGI, Chandigarh.

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After getting information, the police officials reached the CHC, Shahabad, and also inspected the crime scene. The police have recovered two empty cartridges from the spot.

A case has been registered at the Shahabad police station against an unidentified accused under sections of the BNS and the Arms Act.

Shahabad police station SHO Jagdish Chand said a case was registered on the basis of the complaint received, and five teams of the Kurukshetra police had been working on this case. Efforts are being made to trace the suspects. The exact reason behind the dispute is yet to be ascertained.