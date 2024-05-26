But many prefer to skip them, go in direct to vote

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 25

As the polling day unfolded, the silence of voters echoed louder than ever, increasing the heartbeat of candidates across the Karnal Lok Sabha constituency. In a shift from conventional trend, party booths near the polling stations were noticeably deserted at various locations. Voters bypassed the traditional practice of visiting party booths before casting their vote.

Contrary to expectations, some voters were observed heading directly to the polling booths without making pit stops at the booth of parties.

This departure from the usual practice has raised speculation among the political circles, as candidates anxiously await the outcome of this behaviour by people.

However, some party booths of the candidates witnessed hustle and bustle, while some recorded fewer footfalls, where party workers found themselves with ample time to look at their mobile phones.

With the fate of the constituency hanging in the balance, candidates can only sit and wait anxiously for the final verdict on June 4.

