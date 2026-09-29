Buy bajra on MSP or face protest, farmers warn govt

Farmers staged a protest and observed fast in Rewari on Monday to demand the purchase of bajra by government agencies on MSP, and not under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana (BBY).

The protesting farmers submitted a memorandum to the District Revenue Officer (DRO), saying that they would block NH-71 if the agencies do not start purchasing bajra by October 1.

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The farmers had locked the local grain market gate in protest against the non-purchase of bajra on MSP recently. A clash also took place between the police and farmers.

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“The SDM had assured us that our demand would be conveyed to the government to ensure prompt resolution of the matter. We also held a meeting with administrative officials, but to no avail. Hence, we staged a symbolic demonstration and observed fast today. If our demand is not met by October 1, we will block the national highway,” said Samay Singh, district president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni). Today, the farmers submitted a memorandum to DRO Pradeep Deswal, who assured them that the matter would be resolved within two to three days. The farmers’ union maintained that if the government agencies do not begin the purchase of bajra by October 1, they would block NH-71 near the Gangaicha toll plaza.

The union leaders said the purchase of bajra under the Bhavantar scheme would not be tolerated. “Bhavantar is a gimmick. We have not received the amount for the year 2023. We will not settle for anything except MSP,” said Ramjas, general secretary of the union’s district unit.