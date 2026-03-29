Buying property to pinch more: Collector rates hiked up to 75% across Haryana

Haryana is all set to witness a third hike in collector rates since the October 2024 state assembly polls. The rates have been hiked up to 75 per cent in various categories — residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural.

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First, the collector rates were hiked in December 2024, soon after the state assembly polls, then in August 2025, and now new rates will be applicable from April 1.

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The collector rate is the price fixed by the government below which a property cannot be registered. It is not uniform across the state and varies from tehsil to tehsil. Within a tehsil, too, the price varies.

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Collector rate hiked up to 75% in Panchkula tehsil

As per the publicly released draft collector rates, the collector rates for commercial properties in Panchkula are proposed to be raised up to 75 per cent. The rate for commercial booths in sectors 3, 27, 28, and Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 2, has been increased from Rs 2.25 lakh per sq mt to Rs 3.94 lakh per sq mt, a 75 per cent rise. In Shop-cum-Flats (SCFs) in sectors 4, 6, 10, 12, 15, 16, 17 and 21, the hike is from Rs 3.6 lakh to Rs 6.3 lakh per sq mt, a 75 per cent increase.

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In residential properties, the hike ranges from 25 per cent to 75 per cent. In Sector 2 MDC, the corner plots and those on the A road, the hike is from Rs 50,160 per sq mt to Rs 87,780 per sq mt.

Under Kalka tehsil, for the Trident Hills plots, the hike is up to 30 per cent, and in Amravati and Pinjore, for the first and second floors, the rates have been jacked up by 75 per cent. For the first floor, the hike is from Rs 3,775 per sq feet to Rs 6,606 per sq feet, and for the second floor, it is from Rs 5,148 per sq feet to 9,009 per sq feet.

Faridabad tehsil

In Faridabad tehsil, in the agricultural category, the proposed hike is from zero to 75 per cent. In Tajupur village, the amount has been raised from Rs 1.3 crore to Rs 2.28 crore per acre, marking a 75 per cent increase. In Kheri Kalan village, the new collector rate for agricultural land has been proposed to be increased by 45 per cent to Rs 5.56 crore per acre. Similarly, it is Rs 6.12 crore per acre in Palwali village, a 45 per cent increase.

All GHS Co-operative in Faridabad city, the rates have been hiked from Rs 6,000 per sq foot to Rs 7,500 per sq foot, a 25 percent rise.

In the Nehar par plots (sectors 79, 80, 81, 82 and 83), the hike is up to 60 per cent in the residential category.

For Sector 16, up to 500 sq yards of commercial property, the hike is from Rs 1.21 lakh per sq yard to Rs 2.12 lakh per sq yard, a 75 percent rise. For the same area in a residential category, the hike is 25 percent. In Sector 17 (above 500 sq yards), there is a 25 percent hike in the residential category, and for those up to 500 sq yards, there is a 30 percent jump.

For all HUDA sector floors, there is a 45 per cent hike. For those above 500 sq yards, there is no change.

In Ballabgarh tehsil (Faridabad) as well, the hike is proposed up to 75 per cent across categories.

In Sonepat, there is a proposed hike in the agricultural category from zero to 75 per cent. In Kishora, the collector rate has been raised from Rs 1.43 crore per acre to Rs 2.5 crore per acre, representing a 75 per cent increase. In the city, the area of Housing Board Colony near Sabzi Mandi Commercial is set to see a 75 per cent hike in the commercial category, from Rs 55,000 per sq yard to Rs 96,250 per sq yard. All commercial plots in all private builders' societies will see a 45 per cent hike.

In Rohtak, the proposed hike is also up to 75%. In the area from Pump House Chowk to Jhajjar Railway, there is a 75 per cent increase, from Rs 13,900 per sq yard to Rs 24,325 per sq yard. In Bharat Colony, Delhi Bypass, the commercial category hike is from Rs 52,800 to Rs 92,400 per sq yard (75 percent). In Maal Godam Road, Hari Nagar Sant Nagar, Housing Board, Sector 1, there is a 75 percent jump in the residential category.

In 2025-26, Haryana had proposed to earn Rs 16,555 crore from Stamps and Registration. As of February 25, 2026, Rs 13,491 crore was received in the treasury. In 2026-27, it has been raised to Rs 19,500 crore, a 17.8 per cent increase. To achieve the higher target, new rates have been proposed.